Family of Tyre Sampson to file civil lawsuit in teen's death

The 14-year-old died after falling from an Orlando thrill ride last month.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The family of the teen who died after falling from an Orlando thrill ride last month is expected to file a civil lawsuit Monday in Orange County, according to multiple news outlets.

This comes after a report revealed that improper manual adjustments were made to ICON Park's Orlando FreeFall tower ride ahead of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson's tragic death.

Sampson’s mother, Nekia Dodd, will reportedly address the public for the first time on Tuesday in St. Louis, according to The Haggard Law Firm, which is representing her in this case.

The teen was visiting Orlando from Missouri with a friend's family when he fell from the Orlando FreeFall ride. He would later die at the hospital from his injuries, according to authorities.

A lawyer representing Sampson's family says the teen stood 6-feet, 5-inches tall and weighed more than 300 pounds.

In the thrill ride's operations and maintenance manual — to which it must adhere — the "maximum passenger weight" and size restrictions are outlined as being 130kg which equates to roughly 287 pounds.

The Orlando FreeFall ride opened in December 2021. According to a news release, the thrill ride stands at 430 feet, "making it the world's tallest free-standing drop tower."

The park says the ride holds 30 people. The ride rotates around the gigantic tower as it rises to the top. Once riders reach the top, the ride tilts forward 30 degrees and faces the ground for a "brief moment before free-falling nearly 400 feet at speeds reaching over 75 mph."

The ride will remain closed as authorities continue to investigate.

Attorney Trevor Arnold, who represents the Slingshot Group that operated the ride, said the organization has fully cooperated with the state investigation and will continue to do so.