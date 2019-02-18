An employee was burned during a chemical reaction Monday at the University of Central Florida, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

According to CBS affiliate WKMG, it happened inside an employee-only building designed to handle chemicals.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the incident.

The 29-year-old employee was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center, according to emergency officials.

No students were affected.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

