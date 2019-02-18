An employee was burned during a chemical reaction Monday at the University of Central Florida, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.
According to CBS affiliate WKMG, it happened inside an employee-only building designed to handle chemicals.
It was not immediately clear what led up to the incident.
The 29-year-old employee was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center, according to emergency officials.
No students were affected.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
What other people are reading right now:
- Pregnant Florida woman accused of spending thousands with fraudulent credit card, deputies say
- Man accused of pulling gun on couple wearing MAGA hats at Sam's Club
- 11-year-old boy arrested after refusing to stand for Pledge of Allegiance
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.
Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.