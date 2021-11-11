3 UCF fraternities on interim suspension following brawl

A video captured students in a large group fighting among bystanders and tents at Memory Mall.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Three fraternities at the University of Central Florida have been put on an interim suspension following a brawl at a homecoming tailgate party last weekend.

The UCF Office of Student Conduct is reviewing what happened among members of Phi Beta Sigma, Alpha Phi Alpha and Omega Si Phi fraternity groups.

A video originally posted on TikTok, but since been taken down, captured multiple students in a large group fighting among bystanders and tents at Memory Mall in UCF.