The president of the University of Central Florida plans to resign amid investigations into how the university mishandled money.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, the investigations are centered around how the university used or planned to use nearly $85 million in leftover operating money for construction -- which would be a violation of state rules.

In a statement on Tuesday, Dale Whittaker wrote it had been made clear to him that for UCF to succeed with state leaders in the future, it was imperative for him to step down.

"Therefore, I have offered my resignation as president to the UCF Board of Trustees," Whittaker said. "I do so with the conviction that I have always acted with integrity and honesty."

Whittaker explained he hoped his departure would help renew the relationship between UCF and the Florida Legislature.

There was no immediate timeline for when Whittaker might officially leave. He has been leading the school for less than a year.

