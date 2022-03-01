UF investigation committee finds allegations of COVID-19 data destructions have 'no merit'

The university says it believes the claims are tied to an October 2020 Zoom meeting involving employees hired for data collection by the Florida DOH.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — After launching a formal investigation into a faculty report that alleged COVID-19 research data was destroyed at the University of Florida, school leaders say the claims have "no merit."

"A formal investigation initiated by the University of Florida (UF) Office of the Vice President for Research and the Office of Compliance and Ethics has concluded there is no merit to allegations that state or university officials applied pressure to destroy or impede access to COVID-19 research data, or put barriers in place to impede the analysis or publication of that data," a press release reads.

The committee investigating the allegations was charged by UF Vice President for Research David P. Norton and Chief Compliance Officer Terra DuBois in December 2021 after the anonymous claims came to light.

At the time, the Faculty Senate Ad Hoc Committee on Academic Freedom was tasked with gathering information about the university's practices and reports that it restricted faculty's rights to academic freedoms and free speech.

According to the report, the committee was informed of instances in which UF employees "were told verbally not to criticize the Governor of Florida or UF policies related to COVID-19 in media interactions." They were also allegedly restricted from speaking out and providing op-ed pieces.

"There is a palpable feeling of fear among tenured and non-tenured COM faculty of reprisal if they speak out on these issues," the report reads.

Other accounts provided to committee members outlined reported "inconsistencies in procedures" related to access to unidentified COVID-19 data, disposition of de-identified data, destruction of de-identified data, and publication of de-identified data.

UF says the person or persons who made the allegations did not come forward during the investigative process.

According to the committee's findings, the allegations are believed to have stemmed from an October 2020 Zoom meeting involving UF employees hired by the Florida Department of Health to assist in public health surveillance as it related to the coronavirus pandemic.

"As part of this FDOH appointment, these UF employees were required to sign an agreement to follow FDOH rules regarding the handling of COVID-19 data and an affirmation not to release COVID-19 data collected for, or provided by, FDOH, a standard practice consistent with handling FDOH data for other infectious diseases," the university wrote.

During the meeting, which included FDOH and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention representatives, UF says employees were reported to have shared FDOH data "in a manner inconsistent with the scope of their confidentiality agreements."

UF says it was notified by the department and, in response, administrators reminded the employees in question of their obligations when it comes to the use and collection of such data.

“Throughout the pandemic, UF faculty have published numerous research articles related to COVID-19 and continue to conduct impactful research in this and other public health arenas,” Norton wrote in a letter transmitting the investigation committee’s report to UF President Kent Fuchs.