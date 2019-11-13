GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The student body president at the University of Florida is facing impeachment after helping bring Donald Trump Jr. and former Fox News anchor and current girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle to campus last month.

The speaking engagement cost $50,000 in student fees, and a group of student senators argue those fees were misused, the Washington Post reported. In the impeachment resolution served to student president Michael Murphy, the group argues using those funds violated rules about students funding or supporting political campaigns.

According to the UF Alligator student newspaper, the resolution demands Murphy be removed for "abuse of power" and "malfeasance" -- wrongdoing by a public official. About 107 people signed the resolution, which was emailed to him on Tuesday night.

The resolution states Murphy "colluded with Trump Victory National Financial Consultant Caroline Wren to expend $50,000 of mandatory student fees to further enrich Donald Trump Jr., and Kimberly Guilfoyle through the ACCENT Speakers Burea." Wren is a national financial consultant for President Donald Trump's 2020 reelection campaign.

The accusations and impeachment resolution stem from a short email exchange from September when Wren reached out to Murphy about bringing Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle to the university. The Alligator, which obtained the emails, said the exchange included Wren saying she and Murphy met at her house on July 4 and Murphy mentioning he'd like to bring the two to campus.

A group of senators must have a two-thirds majority to impeach Murphy. If that happens, he'll be temporarily suspended before the case moves before the student senate, which has to have a three-fourths majority to remove him from office.

As the UF student body considers removing its president, the federal impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump begins with public hearings from Capitol Hill. Seasoned diplomats William Taylor and George Kent are the first witnesses facing questions from Congress about Trump's relationship with Ukraine.

