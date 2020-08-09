UF vets treat big gator named 'Bob' for leg injury

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A 38-year-old alligator named Bob is on the mend thanks to a team of veterinarians at the University of Florida.
Last Thursday, Bob was taken from his home at the St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park for an evaluation in Gainesville. The 660-pound reptile's back leg had been hurting, and he needed a medical exam.
"At 660 pounds, it's not an easy thing to take Bob the Alligator to the doctor," the zoo tweeted.
Once Bob arrived at the University of Florida’s College of Veterinary Medicine, he was put on a gurney and taken in for radiographs.
Officials say the gator’s right rear leg is being assessed for a cause of lameness. The preliminary evaluation showed evidence of osteomyelitis.
The UF College of Veterinary Medicine also shared a video and photos of Bob going for treatment.
