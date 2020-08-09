UF vets treat big gator named 'Bob' for leg injury

Bob the alligator is 38 years old and weighs 660 pounds.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A 38-year-old alligator named Bob is on the mend thanks to a team of veterinarians at the University of Florida.

Last Thursday, Bob was taken from his home at the St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park for an evaluation in Gainesville. The 660-pound reptile's back leg had been hurting, and he needed a medical exam.

"At 660 pounds, it's not an easy thing to take Bob the Alligator to the doctor," the zoo tweeted.

At 660 pounds, it’s not an easy thing to take Bob the Alligator to the doctor. Jim, Curator of Reptiles, made the trip to @uflorida vet school with Bob to get X-rays on a leg/hip that’s been causing him some issues.



— StAug Alligator Farm (@StAugGatorFarm) September 6, 2020

Once Bob arrived at the University of Florida’s College of Veterinary Medicine, he was put on a gurney and taken in for radiographs.

Officials say the gator’s right rear leg is being assessed for a cause of lameness. The preliminary evaluation showed evidence of osteomyelitis.

The UF College of Veterinary Medicine also shared a video and photos of Bob going for treatment.

Bob, a 660-lb. alligator from @StAugGatorFarm, visited our hospital for radiographs to assess his right rear leg for a cause of lameness. Preliminary evaluation showed evidence of osteomyelitis. Our zoo med team will continue to monitor his progress.

