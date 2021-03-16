UFC plans full-capacity Jacksonville arena event with 15,000 fans in April

In a video posted to Twitter, the organization's president announced the event is scheduled for April 24 at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The UFC announced it would be returning to Florida for a fight card that will take place in front of a full crowd.

In a video posted to Twitter, organization president Dana White said the event is scheduled for April 24 at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

Unlike the majority of sporting events, the UFC said it would be allowing 15,000 fans to return at full capacity. The organization was the first major sport to hold an event during the pandemic last May.

At the time, UFC 249 also took place in Jacksonville but with no fans allowed. April's main event will see welterweight champion Kamaru Usman take on Jorge Masvidal in a rematch from last year's bout.

Some sports leagues have allowed fans to return at a reduced capacity with COVID protocols in place. The UFC has not said whether or not masks will be required in the arena.