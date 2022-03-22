Check your tickets: Unclaimed $95,000 Florida Lottery ticket expires soon

The winning Fantasy 5 ticket was purchased at Food Zone on Sept. 29, 2021, in Miami.

MIAMI — Check your glove compartments. Another unclaimed lottery ticket will soon expire if no one claims it.

The Florida Lottery is looking for the top prize winner of the Fantasy 5 ticket worth $95,481.55. The deadline to claim the top prize is by midnight Monday, March 28, 2022.

The winning Fantasy 5 numbers from the Sept. 29, 2021, drawing were 14–9–23–26–32.

Fantasy 5 is a pari-mutuel game in which players win by matching five of the five winning numbers drawn in any order. The winning Free Quick Pick ticket was generated at Food Zone, located on 160th Street in Miami.