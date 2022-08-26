Florida-based home insurer files plan to exit market

This exit means customers will not be allowed to renew their policies when they expire.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — United Property & Casualty Insurance Co., announced Thursday it will be withdrawing from Florida's insurance market in a news release.

The St. Peterburg-based home insurance company wrote into the state that it had filed plans to exit for non-renewing personal lines policies in Florida, Louisiana and Texas; it also intends to withdraw from New York.

The company noted that currently, regulatory approval was received in Louisiana but is still pending in Texas and Florida.

This exit means customers will not be allowed to renew their policies when they expire. The company calls it an "orderly run-off."

“Due to significant uncertainty around the future availability of reinsurance for our personal lines business, I believe placing United P&C into an orderly run-off is prudent and necessary to protect the company and its policyholders,” United Insurance Holdings Chairman and CEO Dan Peed said in a statement. “The company is actively pursuing opportunities to leverage our people, technology, and other capabilities. Our commercial business continues to perform well and provides the company a stable platform to build new engines of growth and profitability.”

Earlier in August, the Florida rating firm Demotech downgraded the company from an "A" (A Prime) rating to an "M" (M Moderate) rating.

In Florida, companies with an "A" rating show financial stability.

An insurance expert who works for the Insurance Information Institute, Mark Friedlander, said in most cases, no rating means the company could be going into liquidation.

So, what does a not-rated company mean for a policyholder? It's problematic for Floridians because a home insurance company needs an "A" rating to be compliant with federal mortgage loans.

In most cases, people will need to find a new company to insure them.

"You are now in disagreement of your mortgage agreement, so you have to move your coverage to another company that’s 'A' rated," Friedlander said.

In Florida, Friedlander added there are about 50 homeowner insurance companies.

When companies are downgraded and you need to find a new one, others already have too many customers. That leaves people scrambling to find insurance.