You'll be able to sink your teeth into Universal Studios' newest ride this summer.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando's newest ride took a step -- or you could say a bite -- toward its grand opening this week.

Crews have brought down the construction walls around Jurassic World: VelociCoaster at Islands of Adventure. The first look at the ride makes it look as intense as advertised.

Universal says VelociCoaster will launch riders at speeds of up to 70 miles per hour. The coaster will also rise 155 feet off the ground to the "top hat," before dropping riders almost straight down toward the Islands of Adventure Lagoon.

Universal has not announced an opening date, but has said it will debut in mid-2021. VelociCoaster has been under construction for about two years. Park officials announced details of the ride last September and began tests with live riders last month.

The latest ride to debut at Universal's Islands of Adventure, Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, opened in June 2019. Universal collaborated with ride designer Intamin on that coaster and the upcoming VelociCoaster.