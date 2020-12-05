Universal Orlando's CityWalk to reopen May 14 with limited hours

Universal Orlando's theme parks remain closed.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando is taking its first small steps to reopening.

The theme park announced Tuesday it will reopen its CityWalk shopping, dining and entertainment complex on May 14 with limited operations. CityWalk will be open 4-10 p.m. daily during the phased reopening.

And, Universal Orlando said self-parking will be free.

Universal's theme parks, nightclubs, the Cinemark movie theater and the Blue Man Group venue remain closed.

Universal Orlando also says guests should follow CDC guidelines regarding health and safety during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are some requirements for those visiting CityWalk:

All guests and team members must wear face masks

Temperate checks are required upon arrival

Everyone is advised to wash their hands often

Practice social distancing and keep at least 6 feet between yourself and others

Here's what's opening May 14 at CityWalk:

Universal Studios Store and select merchandise carts

Hart & Huntington Tattoo Company (store only)

Airbrush

Hollywood Drive-In Golf

Auntie Anne's Pretzels

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. Restaurant and Market

Jimmy Buffet's Margaritaville (outside and Lone Palm)

Red Oven Pizza Bakery

Voodoo Doughnut

What other people are reading right now: