florida

Universal Orlando has 'buy a day, go for the rest of the year' ticket deal for Floridians

The theme park reopened on June 5 after a monthslong closure because of the pandemic.

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you live in Florida and are looking to hit up Universal Orlando, the theme park has a deal for you. 

Universal is now offering a "buy a day, go for the rest of the year" deal for Floridians to go to Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure through December 24 for $164.

Floridians who want to add Volcano Bay into the mix can do so for $193.

The tickets can be used on non-consecutive days and there are no blackout dates.

To take advantage of the deal, tickets must be purchased by Sept. 30.

Universal Orlando reopened Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure and Volcano Bay on June 5 after being shut down for months to limit the spread of COVID-19. 

More information on tickets can be found here.

