Universal Orlando drops mask mandate for fully-vaccinated guests

This applies both indoors and outdoors.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando has officially dropped its face mask mandate for fully-vaccinated guests – both indoors and outdoors.

The theme park resort posted the update on its website, explaining the decision was made in accordance with the latest CDC guidelines. Earlier this month, it announced it was no longer requiring face coverings outdoors. Friday's news is a further loosening of restrictions.

"While we do not require proof of vaccination, we do expect those who are not fully vaccinated to wear face coverings while indoors," Universal Orlando wrote.

Universal is continuing to encourage guests to keep a "safe distance" away from each other. Staff will continue to provide heightened sanitization efforts.

