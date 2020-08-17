Universal Orlando launches 'buy a day, go the rest of the year' ticket deal for Floridians

Florida residents can buy a one-day, park-to-park ticket and go any day, every day through Dec. 24, 2020.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando Resort has been reopened for a couple of months, and now it's hoping to bring in more locals to "ride the movies."

The theme park just launched a "buy a day, visit every day through the rest of the year" ticket valid through Dec. 24, 2020. One day, park-to-park tickets start at $164 for adult Florida residents.

There are no blockout dates and guests can upgrade their ticket to include the Volcano Bay water park for another $29.

The deal is valid through Sept. 30, and it is not available to buy at the front gate.

Universal Orlando reopened at the beginning of June after being closed for months because of the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, the parks have been operating at reduced capacity and have implemented dozens of new health and safety procedures for the parks, hotels and CityWalk.

Masks and temperature checks are required to enter Universal Orlando.

