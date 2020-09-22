Universal brings back 2 new haunted houses, trick-or-treating in the park as Halloween offerings

The pandemic canceled Halloween Horror Nights, but Universal Orlando improvised with socially-distance haunted houses.

Following the success of two new haunted houses it tested with guests last weekend, Universal Orlando announced those houses and other Halloween experiences will return as seasonal offerings.

Starting Sept. 26 and 27, then daily from Oct. 3 through Nov. 1, park guests can visit Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives and Revenge of the Tooth Fairy at the Universal Studios Florida park.

The two houses were originally pop-up experiences for Sept. 19 and 20 only so the theme park could gauge the demand for Halloween entertainment following the cancelation of the wildly popular Halloween Horror Nights.

And, they're designed to be HHN-level scary, so they're not recommended for kids under 13.

Universal will continue its family-friendly Halloween events, however, including letting guests wear costumes in the parks and offering trick-or-treating for those 12 and under at Islands of Adventure.

There's also the Scarecrow Stalk scavenger hunt at the Studios, which has guests hunting for scarecrows and stamps at 13 shops around the park. Guests who complete the hunt get a bag of Halloween candy.

All Halloween events are included with regular park admission.

As with regular park attendance and events, face masks are required for all guests and team members, including actors in the haunted houses.

There are also other health and safety measures like social distancing in the lines and inside haunted houses, and plexiglass shields installed to separate scare-actors and visitors.

More information about Halloween events and tickets to Universal here.

