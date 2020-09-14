Universal Orlando launches 2 haunted houses, trick-or-treating after canceling Halloween Horror Nights

Halloween Horror Nights was supposed to celebrate 30 years in 2020, but the pandemic forced the theme park to cancel the crowded event.

ORLANDO, Fla. — There's no Halloween Horror Nights this year, but Universal Orlando isn't letting the spooky season pass by without offering guests the chance to be scared.

Debuting Sept. 19 and 20 are two pop-up haunted houses at Universal Studios Florida -- Revenge of the Tooth Fairy and Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives.

These two houses are designed to be HHN-level scary, so they could be too intense for kids under the age of 13. But, unlike HHN, these houses will be available with park admission and during the daytime hours.

Both houses will use Universal's virtual line system on the park's app.

According to Attractions Magazine, the haunted houses and lines will have social distancing markers and guests will be required to use hand sanitizer before entering. Capacity will be limited, and plexiglass shields will be installed in certain areas to separate guests from scareactors.

During the same weekend, there will also be free trick-or-treating at Islands of Adventure for kids 12 and younger. Kids can grab a free trick-or-treat bag and stop by select gift shops (marked by a pumpkin sticker) for free candy.

Costumes are also allowed this weekend, though costumed masks are not. Face masks, however, are still required for all park guests and employees. More details on costume rules here.

