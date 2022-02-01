Universal Orlando looking to hire 2,500 team members

Pay starts at $15 an hour for positions at the theme park.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando Resort is looking to hire 2,500 new team members with hourly pay starting at $15.

Open positions range from seasonal to full-time employment in areas like attractions, aquatics, custodial, security, paramedics, call center and more.

The theme park giant says it is also hiring for opportunities within the resort's Food & Beverage team, including management roles and culinary positions within the department.

Professional career opportunities are also available in the Technical Services, IT, Finance, Marketing & Sales, Entertainment and Human Resources Department.

"These professional opportunities offer competitive salaries and comprehensive benefits packages," Universal wrote in a press release.