Universal Orlando increasing employee starting wage to $15 an hour

The pay raise begins for team members on June 27.

ORLANDO, Fla. — The more than 18,000 current team members at Universal Orlando are getting a pay boost after the theme park announced it was increasing its starting base rate to $15 an hour.

According to a press release, the new rate marks the single-largest wage increase in the company's history. The bump brings employees' pay up from the previous rate of $13.

Universal Orlando says new rates will become effective on June 27 and will impact full-time and part-time hourly positions, in addition to entry-level salary positions.

“We are excited about our future and we want team members who will be excited to be part of that journey,” said John Sprouls, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer for Universal Parks & Resorts. “This is about taking care of both our current team members and those who will be joining our team. We know a great guest experience begins with our team members – and we will continue to provide the best work experience we can.”

Anyone searching for a job who is interested in working in the theme park industry is in luck. Universal says it is in the process of hiring thousands of employees for the summer in roles like attractions, aquatics, food services, merchandise, custodial, etc.

"Universal Orlando provides a fun, fast-paced work environment for Team Members with a culture of inclusion and great benefits including health insurance plans for both full-time and part-time workers, educational benefits, complimentary guest passes, exclusive discounts – and more," the theme park wrote in a press release.

You can apply for work online at UniversalOrlandoJobs.com.