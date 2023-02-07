Universal Orlando looking to fill more than 2K positions across entire resort

Competitive base hourly pay is offered for all Universal Orlando team members.

ORLANDO, Fla. — For anyone with a dream of working at a theme park, consider yourself lucky – Universal Orlando Resort is now looking to hire more than 2,500 new team members.

The popular theme park is looking to fill full-time, part-time, seasonal hourly and professional career opportunities across the entire resort, according to a news release. Positions range from areas including custodial, parking and transportation, security, paramedics, entrance operations, call center and more.

And the most important part? Competitive base hourly pay is offered for all Universal Orlando team members.

"Universal Orlando is also hiring for opportunities within the resort’s Food & Beverage team, with positions available in all areas, including full-service wait staff, cooks, cashiers, dishwashers, quick service personnel, Food & Beverage Management roles and more," the Orlando-based theme park explained in a news release.

Anyone interested in aquatic positions can apply for jobs including deep water lifeguards, shallow water lifeguards, slide attendants and more to support Universal’s Volcano Bay water theme park.

For those more on the tech side of things, professional career opportunities are also available supporting technical services, IT, finance, marketing and sales, digital technology and human resources.