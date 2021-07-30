Universal Orlando to require employees to wear masks again, reports say

At this time, masks for fully-vaccinated guests are not required either indoors or outdoors.

ORLANDO, Fla — Starting this weekend, Universal Orlando employees will need to mask up again while working.

Since the end of May, fully-vaccinated guests have not needed to wear face coverings either indoors or outdoors. Unvaccinated guests are required to wear masks indoors, but the park says it does not ask for proof of vaccination.

“The health and safety of our guests and team members is always our top priority,” Universal said.

All employees will be required to wear a face-covering starting Saturday as they work, the theme park said. And, Universal encourages guests to follow guidelines from the CDC.

The news from Universal comes as Walt Disney World updated its mask policy. Starting July 30, all guests will need to wear a mask while indoors or on rides at Walt Disney World, regardless of vaccination status.

This week, the CDC released updated guidance on face masks, recommending fully-vaccinated people to wear face coverings indoors in places where COVID-19 cases are surging. According to that updated guidance, that means most of Florida.

The state appears "red hot" on the newest map published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that shows every corner of the state dealing with high transmission of coronavirus.