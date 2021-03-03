Universal Orlando rethinks future of Seuss Landing after books were pulled for racist imagery

The theme park has attractions named after "If I Ran the Zoo" and “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street," two books that got the boot.

ORLANDO, Fla. — For years, kids have enjoyed seeing their favorite storybook characters come to life in the whimsical world of Seuss Landing at Universal Orlando.

But now, the park is reevaluating the future of the attraction after the publication of six Dr. Seuss books was halted for racist and insensitive imagery.

One section of the kids play area is called "If I Ran the Zoo," named after one of the Seuss books that was pulled.

The park also has a Mulberry Street Store gift shop named for another one of the controversial books, “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street."

The books have already been taken off shelves at Universal Orlando, a representative told Fox Business.

“We’ve removed the books from our shelves as they have asked and we’ll be evaluating our in-park experience too," a Universal spokesperson told Spectrum News 13. "But our guests can plan on continuing to be able to enjoy their favorite experiences at Seuss Landing.”

While the Orlando theme park may be rethinking portions of Seuss Landing, there are no plans to change the overall theme of the attraction.