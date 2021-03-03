x
Florida

Universal Orlando rethinks future of Seuss Landing after books were pulled for racist imagery

The theme park has attractions named after "If I Ran the Zoo" and “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street," two books that got the boot.
FILE - In this May 4, 2017, file photo, a mural that features Theodor Seuss Geisel, left, also known by his pen name Dr. Seuss, covers part of a wall near an entrance at The Amazing World of Dr. Seuss Museum, in Springfield, Mass. Dr. Seuss Enterprises, the business that preserves and protects the author and illustrator's legacy, announced on his birthday, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, that it would cease publication of several children's titles including "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street" and "If I Ran the Zoo," because of insensitive and racist imagery. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. — For years, kids have enjoyed seeing their favorite storybook characters come to life in the whimsical world of Seuss Landing at Universal Orlando.

But now, the park is reevaluating the future of the attraction after the publication of six Dr. Seuss books was halted for racist and insensitive imagery.

One section of the kids play area is called "If I Ran the Zoo," named after one of the Seuss books that was pulled.

The park also has a Mulberry Street Store gift shop named for another one of the controversial books, “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street."

The books have already been taken off shelves at Universal Orlando, a representative told Fox Business.

“We’ve removed the books from our shelves as they have asked and we’ll be evaluating our in-park experience too," a Universal spokesperson told Spectrum News 13. "But our guests can plan on continuing to be able to enjoy their favorite experiences at Seuss Landing.”

While the Orlando theme park may be rethinking portions of Seuss Landing, there are no plans to change the overall theme of the attraction.

