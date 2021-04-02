Universal Volcano Bay reopens on February 27

The water theme park was closed due to seasonal maintenance.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando's Volcano Bay will be open to guests once again on February 27 after closing for seasonal maintenance last November.

The closure was to "perform annual maintenance on several attractions and areas of the park at the same time," the theme park wrote on its website.

The 'tropical oasis filled with a variety of relaxing and thrilling experiences" will reopen with enhanced health and safety procedures due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Key measures include temperature screenings, limiting capacity, social distancing, enhanced cleaning and a face mask requirement. The only areas face coverings are not permitted are on slides and in the pools, according to Universal.

