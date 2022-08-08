Universal installs weekend curfew for minors at CityWalk amid juvenile fight

Guests under the age of 18 must leave the park at 9 p.m.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando created a new weekend curfew for guests under the age of 18 at CityWalk and they now must leave the park at 9 p.m., WKMG reported.

The new rule comes weeks after authorities determined a fight between young people caused a shooting scare and forced people to evacuate a parking garage at the theme park.

Those who are under the age requirement and wish to stay beyond 9 p.m. are required to have a chaperone with them, according to WKMG.

“We’ve made some adjustments to our weekend operations at Universal CityWalk and guests under the age of 18 are required to depart at 9 p.m. unless they are accompanied by a parent/guardian, are staying at a Universal hotel or planning to see a movie at Universal Cinemark,” Universal said in a statement.