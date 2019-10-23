ORLANDO, Fla. — Several riders had to be rescued Wednesday morning from the Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit roller coaster at Universal Orlando.
Orlando Fire Rescue said 12 guests were stranded on two separate cars.
No injuries were reported.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
What other people are reading right now:
- Body of missing 3-year-old Kamille 'Cupcake' McKinney believed to be found in dumpster
- 39 people found dead in truck container in England
- Relatives of lynching victims feel renewed pain with Trump tweet
- Pinellas County votes to ban horseback riding in waters around Skyway Bridge
- Tampa Theatre spooking people with events leading up to Halloween
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter