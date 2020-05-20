Step one: Universal will submit its reopening plan Thursday

Disney and SeaWorld will present their plans “on another date.”

ORLANDO, Fla — It’s a big deal for tourism in the state – and even more important for the tens of thousands of people who rely on their jobs at Florida’s theme parks to put food on the table for their families.

On Thursday, after months of furloughs and pay cuts, Universal Orlando is scheduled to submit its plan for safely reopening Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure.

First, Orange County – where the parks are located – will have to sign off on the plan before it is passed on to Gov. DeSantis’ office for final approval.

The county told 10 Tampa Bay Thursday’s meeting will be held at 2 p.m. – virtually. We did not receive any indication of when the parks are expected to reopen.

According to the county, Walt Disney World Resort and SeaWorld will present their reopening plans “on another date.”

On Monday, 10 Tampa Bay reported Disney is already preparing guests for the reality that – while numerous health and safety precautions will be in place – there is no way to totally eliminate the risk of contracting COVID-19 at its theme parks.

