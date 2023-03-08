Universal theme parks division gets new name in rebranding

The company recently announced it was building a new park geared toward young children in Frisco, Texas.

ORLANDO, Fla. — The theme park parent company of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man is getting a new name.

Officials at Universal Parks & Resorts said Wednesday the division of Comcast NBCUniversal was changing its name to Universal Destinations & Experiences to better reflect the breadth of its offerings in Orlando, Florida, Southern California, Japan, China and other locations.

The company recently announced it was building a new park geared toward young children in Frisco, Texas, and a Las Vegas-based immersive horror entertainment experience based on Universal’s classic horror films.