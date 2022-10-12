Reports: University of Miami fraternity shut down after disturbing video surfaces

Sigma Phi Epsilon Florida Gamma Chapter was immediately issued a disciplinary order to stop its operations, according to reports.

MIAMI — A fraternity at the University of Miami was shut down after a disturbing video of members chanting about having sex with dead women and accusations of spiked drinks were reported, according to multiple sources.

The Miami Hurricane, the university's student-led newspaper, first published the story saying that the chapter would be shut down after a review of an anonymous report of drugged drinks from a party.

"The anonymous report also describes a video of many members of the chapter chanting about murdering and raping women before hosting their 'Adult Swim' party on Saturday, Oct. 1, at an off-campus house in Coral Gables," the newspaper wrote.

In the video, it appears that the men chant: “We dig her up every now and then, yo-ho, yo-ho. We dig her up every now and then. We f----- her once we’ll f--- her again.”

Warning: The language in this video may be disturbing to some viewers.

Sigma Phi Epsilon Florida Gamma Chapter, which was established at the university in 1949, was immediately issued a disciplinary order to stop its operations, UM spokeswoman Jacqueline Menendez told the Miami Herald.

“We moved very swiftly. We got the video; we issued the cease operations order and then contacted the national organization — and they shut down the chapter,” Menendez told the Herald.

The national headquarters of Sigma Phi Epsilon told CBS Miami:

"On Friday, the Sigma Phi Epsilon's National Board of Directors unanimously decided to revoke the charter of the chapter at the University of Miami. The National Headquarters received admissible information that SigEp members violated policy and engaged in actions that are not aligned with the values of this Fraternity."

In December 2020, WJHG reported that a student was found dead at the fraternity's house at Florida State University.

The outlet reported the student had alcohol and cocaine in his system at the time, listing those as “contributory causes” to his death.