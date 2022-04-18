x
Florida

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried to provide update on Orlando drop tower death investigation

A 14-year-old visiting from Missouri fell from the thrill ride at Icon Park at the end of March.
Credit: tephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP
The Orlando Free Fall drop tower in ICON Park in Orlando is pictured on Monday, March 28, 2022. Tyre Sampson, 14, was killed when he fell from the ride late Thursday evening. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried is scheduled to provide an update on the ongoing investigation into the tragic Orlando thrill ride death of a 14-year-old boy.

Fried will be joined by FDACS Director Rick Kimsey and Rep. Geraldine Thompson (D-Orlando). 

The press conference will be held at 1:30 p.m. in Orlando. 10 Tampa Bay will update this story as more information becomes available. 

14-year-old Tyre Sampson visiting from out of state died after he fell from a free-fall thrill ride at Orlando's ICON Park, the Orange County Sheriff's Office reports.

A lawyer representing Sampson's family says the teen stood 6-feet, 5-inches tall, and weighed more than 300 pounds.

In the thrill ride's operations and maintenance manual — to which it must adhere — the "maximum passenger weight" and size restrictions are outlined as being 130kg which equates to roughly 287 pounds.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

