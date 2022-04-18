Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried to provide update on Orlando drop tower death investigation

A 14-year-old visiting from Missouri fell from the thrill ride at Icon Park at the end of March.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried is scheduled to provide an update on the ongoing investigation into the tragic Orlando thrill ride death of a 14-year-old boy.

Fried will be joined by FDACS Director Rick Kimsey and Rep. Geraldine Thompson (D-Orlando).

The press conference will be held at 1:30 p.m. in Orlando.

14-year-old Tyre Sampson visiting from out of state died after he fell from a free-fall thrill ride at Orlando's ICON Park, the Orange County Sheriff's Office reports.

A lawyer representing Sampson's family says the teen stood 6-feet, 5-inches tall, and weighed more than 300 pounds.

In the thrill ride's operations and maintenance manual — to which it must adhere — the "maximum passenger weight" and size restrictions are outlined as being 130kg which equates to roughly 287 pounds.