US Coast Guard searches for missing diver near shipwreck off Key West

KEY WEST, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a diver who recently went missing near a shipwreck off the coast of Key West, according to a news release.

On Twitter, the military branch posted a photo of the diver, identified as 44-year-old Thomas Faulkenberry.

Both air and surface crews are looking for the man who was last seen diving on Wednesday in the vicinity of Vandenburg Wreck.

He was reportedly wearing black dive gear with black fins.

Anyone with more information call Sector Key West @ 305-282-8727 — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) August 2, 2023

CBS News explains the shipwreck is a popular attraction in the waters near Key West. The Gen. Hoyt S. Vandenberg was reportedly originally commissioned in 1944.

It was then brought to the Florida Keys Shipwreck Trail back in May 2009, the media outlet reports. It's now there as an artificial reef, and it's the second-largest shipwreck ever to be used as such.

It was only two years ago when a diver drowned near the wreck, according to CBS News. The 50-year-old diver from Texas was reportedly with her husband and three other people at the time of the incident.