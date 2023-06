In a Twitter Post, the Coast Guard said air and surface crews plan to continue their search for Erick Gaunt throughout Sunday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard is seaching for a missing man who was last seen on Saturday diving off Deerfield Beach, according to a authroties.

In a Twitter post, the Coast Guard said air and surface crews plan to continue their search for Erick Gaunt throughout Sunday.

Authroties said Gaunt is a white man in his 30s. He was last seen wearing a black wetsuit with yellow and white tanks.

#BREAKING @USCG air & surface crews are searching for Erick Gaunt, a white man in his 30s, reported missing while diving off #DeerfieldBeach. Gaunt was last seen wearing a black wetsuit with yellow & white tanks.



Contact Sector Miami if you have any info at 305-535-4472 pic.twitter.com/OxpxhBKtd8 — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) June 24, 2023