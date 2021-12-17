US Coast Guard ship offloads 17,000 pounds of illegal narcotics in South Florida

The crew reportedly unloaded more than 17,000 pounds of cocaine and marijuana after a 45-day patrol in the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The United States Coast Guard Cutter (USCGC) Vigilant crew offloaded an estimated $236 million worth of illegal narcotics Wednesday in Port Everglades, a news release from the U.S. Coast Guard reports.

An embarked U.S. Coast Guard law enforcement detachment augmented the crew to perform law enforcement operations in the international water, the release explains.

The drugs were seized during five interdictions done by the 67-year-old ship's crew off the coasts of Mexico and Central and South America, according to the Coast Guard.

“The successful interdiction of over 17,000 pounds of illegal narcotics and the apprehension of 17 suspected traffickers are the result of tremendous teamwork,” Cmdr. Jay Guyer, commanding officer of the Vigilant, said in a statement.

“We are thankful for coordinated efforts across the U.S. Coast Guard, the Department of Defense, Customs and Border Protection, as well as our international partners from Canada and throughout Central and South America.”