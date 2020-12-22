US Mail on time in Florida despite delays elsewhere

The U.S. Postal Service says sorting facilities in Florida are helping to process packages from overwhelmed plants in other parts of the country.

TAMPA, Fla — Between Christmas cards and packages, the holidays are always one of the busiest times of the year for the United States Postal Service.

But 2020 is no ordinary year.

“This year is much different,” said USPS spokesperson David Walton. “We have seen just historic mail volumes throughout the country, and we’re dealing with it the best we can.”

It’s estimated the USPS is delivering an extra 6 million parcels a day, according to consulting firm Shipmatrix.

But while the postal service is acknowledging major delays and problems in the northeast and elsewhere; here in Florida, we’re told that’s not the case.

“Our mail processing plants we are able to get the mail processed, we haven’t had any issues,” said Walton.

In fact, he says things are running so smoothly that Florida plants are helping out overwhelmed facilities from other areas.

“We’ve gotten some loads to process to speed up the delivery," he explained.

Nationwide, several issues have been slowing package deliveries from other USPS facilities. Among them, The Washington Post reports nearly 19,000 of the agency's 644,000 employees are in quarantine after either being exposed to or testing positive for the coronavirus. In fact, the newspaper says a handful of process plants aren't even accepting new shipments as some workers are pulling 80-hour weeks without taking days off in an effort to get packages to their destinations on time.

“It brings joy to them that they will be able to get these packages to customers,” said Walton of the USPS staff working 7 days a week. “They know how important it is. We want to make this holiday a successful one and we’re doing our best.”

Time is quickly running out for last-minute shippers. For a premium price, Tampa Bay area customers can still mail out packages as late as tomorrow and should get them there in time for Christmas -- although first-class mail performance has dropped in recent weeks.

