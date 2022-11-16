Departing US Rep. Cawthorn buys $1M Cape Coral home

The expensive and luxurious home is 2,281 square feet and includes a pool and spa, Fox News reports.

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Months after losing out in a Republican primary, U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn has purchased a new million-dollar home in south Florida, multiple reports say.

The 27-year-old recently bought a three-bedroom house in Cape Coral for $1.12 million, according to Realtor.com.

The home's listing shows it has new improvements inside and outside of the home, such as lightning, floors, paints and shades to the glare from the sun, Realtor.com says. The home also has a newly resurfaced patio with a built-in stereo and entertainment center, a new roof, HVAC system and impact-resistant windows and doors.

"[There's also] a fridge and freezer on the patio for quick access to cold drinks, and tropical plantings that include coconut, palm, and banana trees," Realtor.com said on its website.

Cawthorn is set to leave Congress in January and was the youngest member of the House of Representatives at the time of his election in 2020, Fox News says.

A series of controversial moments led to Cawthorn being elected out of office, Fox News reports.