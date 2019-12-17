Every year, USA Today puts out its 10Best travel guides, including locations, attractions and experiences.

This year's list for the best new theme park attraction includes 20 nominees from around the country. Six of the nominees are attractions right here in Florida.

The nominees aren't just single rides. Many of them are whole themed lands containing multiple rides like Sesame Street Land at SeaWorld Orlando and Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

And, right here in Tampa Bay, Busch Gardens' Tigris roller coaster and Legoland's The Lego Movie World both received nominations.

RELATED: Busch Gardens Tigris opens as Florida's tallest launch coaster

RELATED: Lego Movie World takes guests from theater to theme park

Busch Gardens opened Tigris in the spring as the tallest launch coaster in the state. The ride is inspired by the park's tigers and launches riders forward and backward, reaching more than 60 miles per hour.

The Lego Movie World brings the film to life with the city of Bricksburg and rides like a triple decker couch flying theater and Unikitty's Disco Drop. There's even a Taco Tuesday Every Day food stand.

Other nominated Florida attractions include Disney's Skyliner and Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure at Universal Orlando.

The 10Best list is the reader's choice, and votes are being tallied through Dec. 30.

The 10 winning attractions will be announced Jan. 10, 2020.

Check out the 10Best website to vote and see the rest of the nominees.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter