Federal government invests $815K in renewable energy projects in rural Florida

FLORIDA, USA — The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced it is making nearly 800 investments into renewable energy projects aimed at making rural communities in Florida more independent and resilient to the impacts of climate change.
According to the USDA, the $815,000 investment is part of the Biden administration's Build Back Better agenda. The money will be used in improving electric infrastructure and connecting rural residents to affordable and dependable power supplies. On top of that, the investments will also help farmers and rural small businesses buy and install renewable energy systems.
Some of those rural energy projects include:
- Wauchula Solar in Hardee County: The company is receiving more than $35,000 to install a 237.3-kilowatt solar system. The system will be placed on top of a formerly abandoned building that has recently been converted into a hydroponic lettuce farm. USDA says the system will create enough energy to power 35 homes.
- Security and Fire Electronics in St. Johns County: The company is receiving a $43,465 grant to purchase and install an 80.6-kilowatt roof mount solar system. This project will provide enough electricity to power 11 homes.
- McCrory's Bromeliad Nursery in Lake County: The nursery is receiving a $100,667 grant to purchase and install a 134-kilowatt solar system. The project will provide enough electricity to power 20 homes.
- Alliance Branford in Gilchrist County: The company is receiving a $31,378 grant to purchase, install and replace ventilation fans and LED lighting. The project will provide enough electricity to power 41 homes.
- Liberty Wilderness Crossroads Camp in Liberty County: The company is receiving a $138,750 grant to purchase and install a 350.4-kilowatt solar system. The project will provide enough electricity to power 45 homes.
- Shields Marina in Wakulla County: The company is receiving a $135,828 grant to purchase and install a 194.4-kilowatt roof mount solar system. The project will provide enough electricity to power 26 homes.
- Alliance Dairies in Gilchrist County: The company is receiving a $42,655 grant to purchase, install and replace ventilation fans and LED lighting. The project will provide enough electricity to power 48 homes.
- International Sales Team of America in Miami-Dade County: The company is receiving an $80,625 grant to purchase and install a 150-kilowatt roof mount solar system. The project will provide enough electricity to power 23 homes.
- BACI Enterprises in Hillsborough County: The company is receiving a $28,620 grant to purchase and install a 43.2-kilowatt solar system. The project will provide enough electricity to power seven homes.
- Valdes Poultry in Citrus County: The company is receiving a $99,914 grant to purchase and install a 127-kilowatt roof mount solar system. The project will provide enough electricity to power 22 homes.