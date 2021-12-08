Federal government invests $815K in renewable energy projects in rural Florida

FLORIDA, USA — The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced it is making nearly 800 investments into renewable energy projects aimed at making rural communities in Florida more independent and resilient to the impacts of climate change.

According to the USDA, the $815,000 investment is part of the Biden administration's Build Back Better agenda. The money will be used in improving electric infrastructure and connecting rural residents to affordable and dependable power supplies. On top of that, the investments will also help farmers and rural small businesses buy and install renewable energy systems.