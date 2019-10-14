TAMPA, Fla. — A world-renowned forensic anthropologist from the University of South Florida could play a key role in possibly discovering what happened to Amelia Earhart.

USF announced Monday that Dr. Erin Kimmerle will be featured in an upcoming documentary about the famous aviator on National Geographic. Earhart disappeared in 1937 over the Pacific Ocean during an attempt to fly across the world.

Kimmerle was picked to test bone fragments first discovered on Nikomaroro Island, Kiribati, three years after Earhart's last transmission.

"Amelia Earhart made a huge impact in early aviation and the development of commercial airlines. She was also a brave explorer," Kimmerle said. "It is an honor to be part of National Geographic's mission to discover what happened to her. Hopefully a new generation of young girls will continue to be inspired by her story."

Kimmerle used the bone fragments to reconstruct a skull she said belonged to a woman. She also analyzed the remains' possible height, age and ancestry, considering Earhart's dental features and sinus condition.

Other bone fragments were also sent for DNA testing to determine if they match any of Earhart's relatives.

Kimmerle is internationally known for helping locate and identify human remains, notably those found at the former Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida.

"We needed the world's best expert on missing people," Dr. Fredrik Hiebert, National Geographic archaeologist, said.

The National Geographic documentary is about theories surrounding Earhart's disappearance 72 years ago. It airs Oct. 20.

