USF launches research initiative to address history of systematic racism

USF's task force will explore systemic racism in societies that have resulted in economic inequities, social injustices and police violence.

TAMPA, Fla. — The University of South Florida announced that it will kick off a research initiative to better understand and address racism in local, national and international communities.

The university created a task force, which includes 40 members from USF’s faculty and staff from campuses in Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Sarasota-Manatee.

“The task force began with its first meeting on June 24, 2020,” said Dr. Elizabeth Hordge-Freeman, an associate professor of sociology. “We met weekly until the proposal was completed."

The group’s name is USF Research Task Force on Understanding and Addressing Blackness and Anti-Black Racism in our Local, National and International Communities.

The research initiative was created for several reasons, including institutional violence, police brutality within the Black American community, as well as the impact of COVID-19 in Black communities.

Over the course of one year, the task force will explore systemic racism in societies that have resulted in economic inequities, social injustices and police violence. The project will provide a deeper understanding of these complex problems.

The Office of the Provost and USF Research & Innovation allotted $500,000 for the first round of projects, which will be awarded by the end of August.

USF faculty are invited to submit multidisciplinary research proposals that involve diverse researchers from across the university.

“The University of South Florida community is embarking on new conversations about addressing systemic racism and the role faculty, students and staff can play in creating greater understanding in our society,” USF President Steven Currall said in a statement.

“Our researchers are well-positioned to help USF serve as a force for positive change and to lead transformation in our communities.”