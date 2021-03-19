Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Jacksonville Monday

The trip is part of Vice President Harris and President Joe Biden's "Help is Here" tour, a cross-country effort highlighting the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan.

Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Jacksonville Monday, the White House announced Friday.

The trip is part of Vice President Harris and President Joe Biden's ongoing "Help is Here" tour, a cross-country effort highlighting the benefits of the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan.

The road show started Monday, with Vice President Harris visiting a COVID-19 vaccination site and culinary academy in Las Vegas and First Lady Jill Biden touring a New Jersey elementary school. President Biden headed out Tuesday, making a stop in Pennsylvania before joining Vice President Harris in Georgia Friday.

The president said the American Rescue Plan will address the dual threat to the nation amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the health and economic crises.

“Shots in arms and money in pockets,” President Biden said Monday during an address at the White House. “That’s important. The American Rescue Plan is already doing what it was designed to do: make a difference in people’s everyday lives. We’re just getting started.”

The president announced Thursday that the U.S. is expected to reach his goal of administering 100 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Friday, weeks ahead of his original target date.

“I’m proud to announce that tomorrow, 58 days into our administration, we will have met our goal," President Biden said.

The White House did not say which specific locations the vice president will visit in Jacksonville Monday.