Vice President Pence to bring 'Faith in America' tour to Clearwater next week

The event is set for 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 5.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The next stop on Vice President Mike Pence's "Faith in America" tour is bringing him back to Florida, the Trump Campaign announced Thursday.

According to a release, Pence will arrive in the Sunshine State on August 5 and is set to discuss "the Trump Administration's strong actions to protect the sanctity of life, religious freedom, and the American family."

The event is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. with doors opening at 12:30 p.m. The venue is the Hilton Clearwater Beach Resort and Spa: 400 Mandalay Ave., Clearwater.

Pence was slated to hold a similar tour event on July 2 in Sarasota that was later canceled due to a surge in confirmed coronavirus cases.

His latest visit was to Miami on July 27 to mark the start of Phase III trials for a coronavirus vaccine.

Anyone interested in attending can request up to two tickets per phone number and event here. Tickets are on a first-come-first-serve basis.

What other people are reading right now: