COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Collier County Aviation Unit was called on for help rescuing a man in his 60s who was involved in an ATV crash Monday evening in the Everglades.

Greater Naples Fire Rescue District officials needed help hoisting the man after he fell off his ATV about eight miles south of mile marker 63 along I-75 and was reportedly unconscious and unresponsive.

The aviation crew heard the man regained consciousness while they were on their way to rescue him but knew he still needed medical attention.

Pilots used night vision goggles to find the man and his friends while Collier dispatchers helped navigate the helicopter based on the 911 call.

The helicopter hovered around 120 feet to avoid large trees which made it too dense for the crew to land.

Two rescue specialists were lowered to attend to the man, and the decision was made to hoist him into the helicopter since the area was only accessible by ATV.

The man was transported to medical units waiting nearby.

"Thanks to all units who responded and aided in this rescue," the Collier County Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post.

