Watch: Video shows car burst in flames after hitting light pole

The driver was hurt but did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

ESTERO, Fla. — A scary crash happened on Halloween night.

Surveillance video captured the moment a car went airborne and burst into flames after hitting a light pole in Estero.

The video shows the car losing control before striking the light pole, bursting into flames and landing back on its wheels. Debris can be seen flying into a patch of grass near the road.

Florida Highway Patrol says the crash happened at around 11 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31. The Lee County Port Authority clocked the driver going at 109 mph before the crash.