WATCH: Viral video shows debris falling off of Miami demolition site and onto street

No person or car was struck during the incident, CBS Miami reports.

MIAMI — A video showing debris falling from a demolition site on Saturday in the Miami area is going viral after it fell onto a street.

The construction incident occurred in the area of 700 Brickell Avenue, the Miami Police Department told CBS Miami.

A video posted by the Instagram account @onlyindade shows the debris already ripped apart from the building that appears to be destroyed, but it slowly continues to separate itself from the building and eventually falls off.

People in the video are seen looking at the debris as it is about to fall while cars on the street seem to not notice it as they continue to drive on the street. Luckily, no car or person was struck during the incident, CBS Miami reports.

The large piece of debris lands on some rails that are placed on the sidewalk next to the demolition site.

A woman who was also recording the incident is heard screaming as the debris falls.

In the comments section of the post, the city of Miami wrote the following statement:

"The City of Miami’s Building Department is aware of the incident that took place this afternoon at a demolition site in the Brickell area. We immediately deployed Building Inspectors to the site, red-tagged the site and stopped all demolition activities. An emergency meeting has been scheduled for Monday with the demolition contractor and ownership to discuss the unsafe manner in which this site had been conducting demolition activities.

"Demolition activities will not be allowed to resume until we fully understand what transpired, what safety measures were overlooked that led to the incident and what policies, site conditions, and activities will be amended to ensure this does not occur again. Jobsite will not be allowed to resume with demo activities until these activities are approved by the Building Department and fully implemented," the statement reads. "Building Inspectors and police will be onsite until the red tag is removed. At this point, all debris has been removed from the sidewalk. FDOT has been notified and we expect the GC to work with OSHA to complete a full investigation into what transpired.