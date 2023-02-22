Video: Man jumps fence at Fort Lauderdale airport, gets caught on tarmac

Airport security cars can be seen approaching the man as he briefly stopped and put his hands in the air before hobbling away.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A man was caught on camera jumping a fence at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport before getting stopped by airport officials on the tarmac.

It was captured around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday on a livestream video on the Youtube channel HORIS BOX, which frequently posts airline-related content.

In the video, airport security cars can be seen approaching the man as he briefly stopped and put his hands in the air before hobbling away.

The slow chase continued for about 15 minutes as the man made several attempts to move away from three separate cars surrounding him on the tarmac.

YouTuber Horis Box told NBC Miami he was confused when he first saw the man on the stream, but wanted to keep rolling in case the footage would be helpful.

"I tried to as much as I could to shoot the police action,” he told the news station. “I didn't want him escaping police, that's why I tried to live stream it."

Deputies apprehended the man but did not release his identity or any information about potential charges.