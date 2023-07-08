Video shows Coast Guard rescuing 25-year-old stranded off St. Augustine shore

Charles Gregory was missing for over a day off the coast of St. Augustine. In a miraculous rescue, he was found Saturday morning.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A video posted by the United States Coast Guard Southeast shows the moment a 25-year-old was rescued after he was lost in the ocean for more than a day.

Charles Gregory was reported missing off the coast of St. Augustine Thursday.

He was found Saturday morning, 12 miles offshore.

Gregory was dehydrated, but had no immediate medical concerns.

The video shows him laying on his 12-foot jon boat, which is almost entirely underwater, before he is rescued.

Gregory was reunited with his family Saturday and taken to the hospital.

Gregory’s parents spent more than 24 hours fearing the worst. The U.S. Coast Guard says he'd been last seen Thursday night, his vehicle was parked at the Lighthouse Park boat ramp Friday morning and the U.S. Coast Guard was called out at about 5:00 p.m. that evening.