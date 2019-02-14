MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Editor's Note: The image above shows a file photo of a cat, not the feline in the story.

Florida deputies say they are investigating a Snapchat video that apparently shows a teen throwing a rock at a cat.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said deputies found the cat alive and it was is in the custody of Marion County Animal Services.

The investigation is continuing, the sheriff's office said.

CBS affiliate WKMG reports deputies told them the person in the video is a student at the Silver River Mentoring and Instruction school in Ocala.

Watch WKMG's report below.

