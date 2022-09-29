First Coast News viewers sent in videos and photos from around the community to show us what they are seeing as Tropical Storm Ian hit.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News viewers sent in videos and photos from around the community to show us what they're seeing seen as we weather Tropical Storm Ian and its aftermath.

The storm, which hit Florida as a hurricane initially, hammered Southwest Florida. Naples, Fort Myers and Sanibel Island took major damage.

Now that Ian has passed through Florida, here's a look at the impact the storm had along the First Coast.

St. Johns County:

St. Augustine:

In the Davis Shores neighborhood, a man was seen jet skiing through the flooding in his side yard. Another person was seen walking their dog in thigh-high water. Video and photo courtesy of Trey DuPont.

Photographer Jeff Greene shared this stunning photo of flooding at Matanzas Inlet in St. Augustine:

Man kayaks down A1A during high tide on Thursday, Sept. 29.

Street flooding in the Fullerwood neighborhood in St. Augustine.

Hurricane Ian affecting A1A near Marineland.

St. Augustine Beach feels impact of Ian storm.

Neighborhoods battle swampy streets.

Matanzas Boulevard in St. Augustine flooded from Tropical Storm Ian

Street signs damaged during storms.

Flooding in front of a property on Lake Maria Sanchez.

Violent waves at Isle of Palms.

Water getting close to property.

Waves crashing at Atlantic Beach.

High flood water at South Davis Shores.

A viewer driving through downtown Jacksonville.

Fallen tree and flooding at Fernandina Beach.

Fallen tree and flooding at Fernandina Beach.

Water surrounds a home in the Lincolnville neighborhood in St. Augustine during Hurricane Ian.

Two "boaters" cruise along the storm surge in St. Augustine.

Jacksonville:

Video: Intercostal waterway by Wonderwood Bridge in Jacksonville as Ian blows thru

Flooding at Doctors Lake Marina in Orange Park

Flooding in a Jacksonville Beach neighborhood.