x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Florida

First Coast videos, photos from Hurricane Ian

First Coast News viewers sent in videos and photos from around the community to show us what they are seeing as Tropical Storm Ian hit.
Credit: Freedom Hendren
People boating in the storm surge in St. Augustine Credit: Freedom Hendren

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News viewers sent in videos and photos from around the community to show us what they're seeing seen as we weather Tropical Storm Ian and its aftermath.

The storm, which hit Florida as a hurricane initially, hammered Southwest Florida. Naples, Fort Myers and Sanibel Island took major damage. 

Now that Ian has passed through Florida, here's a look at the impact the storm had along the First Coast.

St. Johns County:

Credit: Chris Mariann
Mickler's Landing Beach this morning.
Credit: Chris Mariann
Mickler's Landing Beach this morning.
Credit: Chris Mariann
Mickler's Landing Beach this morning.
Credit: Chris Mariann
Mickler's Landing Beach this morning.

St. Augustine:

In the Davis Shores neighborhood, a man was seen jet skiing through the flooding in his side yard. Another person was seen walking their dog in thigh-high water. Video and photo courtesy of Trey DuPont.

More Videos

Credit: Trey DuPont
Man taking his dog out in Hurricane Ian flooding Credit: Trey DuPont

Photographer Jeff Greene shared this stunning photo of flooding at Matanzas Inlet in St. Augustine:

Man kayaks down A1A during high tide on Thursday, Sept. 29.

More Videos

Street flooding in the Fullerwood neighborhood in St. Augustine.

More Videos

Hurricane Ian affecting A1A near Marineland.  

More Videos

St. Augustine Beach feels impact of Ian storm.

More Videos

More Videos

Neighborhoods battle swampy streets. 

More Videos

Matanzas Boulevard in St. Augustine flooded from Tropical Storm Ian

More Videos

Street signs damaged during storms. 

More Videos

More Videos

Flooding in front of a property on Lake Maria Sanchez.

More Videos

More Videos

Violent waves at Isle of Palms.

More Videos

Water getting close to property.

More Videos

Waves crashing at Atlantic Beach.

More Videos

High flood water at South Davis Shores.

More Videos

A viewer driving through downtown Jacksonville.

More Videos

More Videos

Fallen tree and flooding at Fernandina Beach.

More Videos

Fallen tree and flooding at Fernandina Beach.

More Videos

Water surrounds a home in the Lincolnville neighborhood in St. Augustine during Hurricane Ian.

Credit: First Coast News viewer

Two "boaters" cruise along the storm surge in St. Augustine.

Credit: Freedom Hendren
People boating in the storm surge in St. Augustine Credit: Freedom Hendren
Credit: Sondra Santana
Trees down blocking Salt Myrtle Lane in Pace Island. The trees did not damage the home. Credit: Sondra Santana
Credit: Sondra Santana
Trees down blocking Salt Myrtle Lane in Pace Island. The trees did not damage the home. Credit: Sondra Santana

Jacksonville:

Credit: Linda
Tree damage in Jacksonville Credit: Linda
Credit: anna
Tree damage in Jacksonville Credit: anna
Credit: Linda
Uprooted tree damage in Jacksonville Credit: Linda

Video: Intercostal waterway by Wonderwood Bridge in Jacksonville as Ian blows thru

More Videos

Credit: Michelle Harold
Neptune Beach Intracoastal at 2pm Credit: Michelle Harold
Credit: Michelle Harold
Neptune Beach Intracoastal beach at 1pm Credit: Michelle Harold

Flooding at Doctors Lake Marina in Orange Park

More Videos

Flooding in a Jacksonville Beach neighborhood.

Credit: Taylor Levesque
Flooding in Jacksonville Beach neighborhood
Credit: Taylor Levesque
Flooding in Jacksonville Beach neighborhood
Credit: Taylor Levesque
Flooding in Jacksonville Beach neighborhood

April Terrell tells First Coast News that her husband Shawn got out of his truck moments before a large tree fell on the cab. Friends and neighbors in Ft. Caroline worked to remove the tree. Some of the Terrell's lawncare service equipment was damaged, but no one was hurt.

More Videos

Credit: April Terrell
Friends and neighbors help to remove a tree that fell on Shawn Terrell's truck
Credit: April Terrell
Friends and neighbors help to remove a tree that fell on Shawn Terrell's truck
Credit: April Terrell
Friends and neighbors help to remove a tree that fell on Shawn Terrell's truck
Credit: April Terrell
Friends and neighbors help to remove a tree that fell on Shawn Terrell's truck
Credit: Tiffany Braddock
Credit: Tiffany Braddock
Credit: Hannah Pierce
Here are some photos of flooding due to Ian.
Credit: Hannah Pierce
Here are some photos of flooding due to Ian.
Credit: Hannah Pierce
Here are some photos of flooding due to Ian.
Credit: Hannah Pierce
Here are some photos of flooding due to Ian.
Credit: Hannah Pierce
Here are some photos of flooding due to Ian.
Credit: First Coast News
This is on the Intracoastal Waterway south of State Road 206 and St. Johns County.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Artemis launch set for November

Before You Leave, Check This Out