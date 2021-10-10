x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Florida

Visitation, funeral held in memory of Miya Marcano

There is a memory wall and photo gallery on the website of Bell's Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Credit: Provided By Family Of Miya Marcano
Attorney Daryl Washington says Miya Marcano's co-worker, Armando Caballero, repeatedly made unwanted advances towards her. Washington says she always made it clear that she just wanted to be friends and colleagues, nothing else.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Family, friends and the community will come together to honor the memory of 19-year-old Miya Marcano. 

There will be a public visitation from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Cooper City Church of God in Cooper City, Florida. 

Marcano's funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday at the same church.

There is a memory wall and photo gallery on the website of Bell's Funeral Home and Cremation Services. People are welcomed to share a memory of Marcano or send their condolences to the family.

Related Articles