Visitation, funeral held in memory of Miya Marcano

There is a memory wall and photo gallery on the website of Bell's Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Family, friends and the community will come together to honor the memory of 19-year-old Miya Marcano.

There will be a public visitation from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Cooper City Church of God in Cooper City, Florida.

Marcano's funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday at the same church.