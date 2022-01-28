Volcano Bay plans to close on weekend due to inclement weather

The park will be closed on both Saturday and Sunday.

ORLANDO, Fla. — The weather heading into the upcoming weekend makes us shiver just thinking about it!

Cold air will begin to rush into the Tampa Bay area dropping temperatures in the 50s for Saturday. Temperatures are set to plummet to the middle 20s and 30s for Sunday.

With this type of weather incoming, leaders at Universal's Volcano Bay have decided to close the water theme park for the weekend. This means the park will be closed on both Saturday and Sunday.

For park updates, you can contact 407-817-8317 or keep an eye on Universal Orlando's Twitter page.

🌧️ ❄️ Weather Update ❄️ 🌧️

Volcano Bay will be closed on Saturday, January 29, and Sunday, January 30, due to inclement weather. For park updates, please call 407-817-8317 or stay tuned to Universal Orlando’s social channels. — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) January 28, 2022

With temperatures expected to drop this weekend, counties across the Tampa Bay area have activated their cold weather shelters to give those in need a warm place to stay.