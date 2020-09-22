Florida first responders rescue steer from hole

You've heard of firefighters rescuing cats from trees but what about steers from holes? That's exactly what rescuers in Volusia County dealt with over the weekend.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — It's probably not what you expected to see firefighters and deputies working on during a rescue call.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office posted a video on its Facebook page of crews working to get a full-grown steer out of a hole that was also filled with water. They said it took a lot of work, but they were able to get the big guy out.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, an adult steer can weigh up to 1,000 pounds.

Agriculture is Florida's second-largest industry, right behind tourism.

The Florida Beef Council said there are more than 886,000 head of cattle and 15,000 beef producers throughout the state. It also says cattle and calf sales in the state total more than $546 Million.